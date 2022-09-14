Left Menu

Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh crore in early trade

It was estimated to rise 8.1 per cent on an annual basis. The inflation in the US rising despite cooling gas prices came as a surprise and spooked investor sentiments. The current situation has triggered fears that the Federal Reserve is more likely to go for further aggressive rate hikes to curb rising inflation, which seems to be entrenched and could add to the global economic headwinds.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 10:33 IST
Investors' wealth tumbles Rs 2.21 lakh crore in early trade
  • Country:
  • India

Investors' wealth eroded by more than Rs 2.21 lakh crore in early trade on Wednesday, with the market witnessing a selling-off amid prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tackle high inflation, and sluggish global trends.

In less than hour of the start of trading on Wednesday, the key indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- were deep in the red and witnessed significant volatility, reflecting jittery investor sentiments.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies, which is also an indicator of wealth of investors, tumbled more than Rs 2.21 lakh crore to Rs 2,84,49,727.56 crore amid the 30-share Sensex falling 564.76 points to 60,006.32 points.

On Tuesday, when the markets had gained for the fourth straight session, the market valuation stood at Rs 2,86,71,193.94 crore.

Global markets went into a tizzy on Tuesday soon after the US inflation data for the month of August triggered concerns over the possibility of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Both the US and the European markets closed deep in the negative territory, with America's S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices plummeting more 4.32 per cent and 5.16 per cent, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 3.94 per cent.

Tracking the global trends, Asian markets, including Japan, China and Hong Kong, were also trading in the red.

Contrary to expectations, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3 per cent in August. It was estimated to rise 8.1 per cent on an annual basis. The inflation in the US rising despite cooling gas prices came as a surprise and spooked investor sentiments. The current situation has triggered fears that the Federal Reserve is more likely to go for further aggressive rate hikes to curb rising inflation, which seems to be entrenched and could add to the global economic headwinds.

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022