Proptech startup, HouseEazy hosted its first ever channel partner meet in NCR

September 15, 2022, Noida: HouseEasy, a startup based out of NCR, announced and hosted its first ever channel partner meet, for its extensive network partners. The partner meet saw an attendance of over 100 companies, while HouseEasy felicitated 20 of its leading partners for their service and sales excellence for the company. With this, HouseEasy will help leverage new relationships to extend its solutions and services. The focus of the channel partner program is to enhance their network and engage with existing partners to reach out to more consumers and penetrate deeper into the market. HouseEasy is an innovative technology company that is on a mission to revolutionize the secondary real market. It enables customers to buy or sell ready houses in less than 5 minutes, at the click of a button, ensuring transparency, speed and ease. “We want to grow with them and provide them the opportunity to experience how channel friendly and forthcoming we are. We are excited to engage with many new channel partners, aspire to leverage their expertise, and lay the foundations of mutual growth right here,” said Deepak Bhatia, Co-Founder at HouseEazy. “This is a very exciting time for HouseEasy; we are growing by more than 50% every month, and today’s channel partner meet is critical for us to have the best equipped and expert channel partners on board,” Tarun Sainani, Cofounder at HouseEasy added. “Being HouseEasy’s Best Performing Channel Partner, we have been thrilled to expand and grow with HouseEasy and see how prop-tech can transform buying and selling of real estate. In this age of technology, progress is imminent and companies like HouseEasy are coming in with efficient and transparent ways of organizing the real estate market. HouseEasy has helped us with customer support, collateral development, a hassle-free handover experience and AR/VR integration, all tools to help assist the customer better. Our partnership has been pivotal, to help us understand market nuances and new technologies that will shape the future of real estate in India,' said Mayank Singh from Vidhi Infra Developers. The 20 partners felicitated by HouseEasy included A T Realty Property, Aggarwal Homes, Bhavya Estates, Future Fortune Developers & Realtors, Soni Properties, Subah Estate and Chaudhary Properties amongst others.

