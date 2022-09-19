'Start respecting local languages,' Telangana Minister KTR tells IndiGo after seat row
The attendant said its a security issue, Chakraverty tweeted.Responding to that, Rama Rao suggested the airlines recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada on regional routes.Dear IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi.
The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue,'' Chakraverty tweeted.
Responding to that, Rama Rao suggested the airlines recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada on regional routes.
''Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi. In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, etc. This will be a win-win solution,'' the minister tweeted.
''Flight from AP to Telangana has no instructions in Telugu, attendant said it's a safety issue that she doesn't understand English/ Hindi. If unhappy, we (not she) should complain. No dignity, non-Hindi treated as second class citizens in their own state,'' Chakraverty said in another tweet.
