Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahima Chaudhary at the trailer launch of Marathi film 'Raada' produced by Ram Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marathi film 'Raada' is full of action, comedy and romance and is releasing on September 23. Akash Shetty is debuting in the film world with 'Raada'. Maharashtra's Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was present as the chief guest at the grand trailer and song launch of Producer Ram Shetty's Marathi film "Raada" while many celebrities including Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Gunaji were present as guests. Akash Shetty, Yogita Chavan, Shilpa Thackeray are in the lead roles in this film directed by Ritesh Sopanrao Narwade. Mahima Chaudhary said that this is a strong action film, this is Akash's debut film, I heartily congratulate him. Very well-made movie, its trailer and songs are amazing. I want people to go to theaters and watch this film.

Mahesh Manjrekar also extended his best wishes to the film and Akash Shetty. Akash Shetty said that I am very happy and excited that Mahesh Manjrekar, Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Gunaji came and wished me at the trailer and music launch of my first film Raada. The movie has action, romance, suspense, drama everything. Working with Milind Gunaji and Nishigandha in the film was a learning experience. The songs and music of the film are its plus point.

"The choreographer of the film is Ganesh Acharya and he is also seen dancing in a dance number, this song picturized on Hina Panchal is going to be a super hit. I will also be seen on screen in this item song." Producer Ram Shetty said that they have got the blessings of Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Gunaji, and hope the cinema audience will like it. I am actually from the South, Akash Shetty is also from the South, so you will get to see South-style action in the film Raada. Akash had a passion for acting since childhood, his personality is also God-gifted.

The film's music composer Dinesh Arjuna and lyricist Jafar Sagar were also present on the occasion, who informed that the songs of the film are being appreciated by the audience. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)