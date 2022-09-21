Left Menu

Truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Delhi, 4 killed

The driver was driving rashly and negligently, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara R Sathiyasundaram said.Two people died on the spot and four were rushed to GTB Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 09:09 IST
Truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Delhi, 4 killed
  • Country:
  • India

Four people sleeping on a road divider were killed and two others injured in the early hours of Wednesday after they were run over by a speeding truck in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said.

Two of the victims died on the spot, they said.

At 1:51 am on Wednesday, a truck that was crossing the DTC depot traffic signal and going towards the DLF T-point crushed six people sleeping on a road divider. The driver was driving rashly and negligently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Two people died on the spot and four were rushed to GTB Hospital. Out of the four injured, one was declared brought dead and another died during treatment, the DCP said.

The deceased were identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38), all residents of New Seemapuri, and Rahul (45), a resident of Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad, police said.

The injured have been identified as Manish (16) from Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad and Pradeep (30), a resident of Tahirpur, they said.

Several teams have been formed to trace the offending vehicle and its driver. A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022