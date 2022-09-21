Airline body IATA says Hong Kong has lost global aviation hub status
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 12:53 IST
International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday that Hong Kong has lost its position as a global aviation hub due to China's zero-COVID policy.
Walsh was speaking at a conference in Doha organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
