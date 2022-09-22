Left Menu

Finland's border guard says traffic on border with Russia increasing

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-09-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:35 IST
Traffic on the eastern Finnish border with Russia increased over night and was busier than normal, said the Finnish border guard in a tweet, adding that the uptick in activity had continued on Thursday morning.

The situation was however under control and Wednesday's number of people crossing the border was lower than during the weekend, said the Finnish border guard's head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty.

