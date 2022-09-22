Finland's border guard says traffic on border with Russia increasing

Traffic on the eastern Finnish border with Russia increased over night and was busier than normal, said the Finnish border guard in a tweet, adding that the uptick in activity had continued on Thursday morning.

The situation was however under control and Wednesday's number of people crossing the border was lower than during the weekend, said the Finnish border guard's head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)