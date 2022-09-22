Left Menu

London stocks fall with eyes on BoE meet after Fed's big rate hike

So going forward, as the BoE continues to hike rates, it could be negative for bank stocks." Investor confidence in British assets sits on the edge of a precipice ahead of new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal update on Friday, according to a Reuters poll earlier this week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 14:15 IST
London stocks fall with eyes on BoE meet after Fed's big rate hike
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares slipped on Thursday as investors braced for a likely second outsized interest rate increase by the Bank of England following the U.S. Federal Reserve's third straight 75-basis-point rate hike the previous day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% and the domestically focussed mid-cap index declined 1.0%, tracking weakness in European and Asian peers. UK's central bank looks set to raise rates by at least half a percentage point at 1100 GMT in a bid to tame near 40-year high inflation. The announcement had been delayed by a week due to a national mourning following Queen Elizabeth's death.

The BoE is expected to raise rates to 2.25% from 1.75%, according to economists polled by Reuters, while financial markets estimate a 92.4% chance of a bigger move to 2.5%. Banks and insurers fell 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively, weighing on the benchmark FTSE 100 index.

"If we get a 50bps hike today, then the BoE will be in the position of paying more in interest costs to the reserves created under its (quantitative easing) programme than it will be earning from holding the bonds itself," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital. "We have already heard that the government is looking at a mechanism to avoid this, that is effectively a tax on the banking sector. So going forward, as the BoE continues to hike rates, it could be negative for bank stocks."

Investor confidence in British assets sits on the edge of a precipice ahead of new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal update on Friday, according to a Reuters poll earlier this week. JD Sports fell 4.3% after UK's biggest sportswear retailer reported lower profit for the first half and said it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending.

Real estate stocks dropped 2.3%. Meanwhile, the sterling pared early losses after briefly hitting a new 37-year low against a firm dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action now

 Global
2
A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: Study

A passing dwarf galaxy caused ripples in our galaxy millions of years ago: S...

 Sweden
3
Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM ca...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Europa

NASA spacecraft set to make closest flyby of Jupiter’s ice-covered moon Euro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022