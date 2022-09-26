Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 7 tourists killed
Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were among seven tourists killed as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Monday.
Ten others were injured in the accident that took place at 8:30 pm on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.
BJP MLA from Banjar Surender Shourie streamed a video on Facebook at 12.45 am on Monday, informing people about the accident.
The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to a Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.
