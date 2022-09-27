Left Menu

Nord Stream leaks caused by deliberate actions, Denmark's prime minister says

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday that leaks detected in the Nord Stream gas pipelines clearly were caused by deliberate actions and could not have been a result of accidents. "It is now the clear assessment by authorities that these are deliberate actions. It was not an accident," Mette Frederiksen told journalists.

"It is now the clear assessment by authorities that these are deliberate actions. It was not an accident," Mette Frederiksen told journalists. "There is no information yet to indicate who may be behind this action," Frederiksen added.

Europe was investigating major leaks

in two Russian pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea near Sweden and Denmark on Tuesday as Sweden launched a preliminary probe into possible sabotage.

