Tanishq Unveils Its Splendid Festive Collection - Alekhya

Glorious reflection on the canvas of an artist's imagination India – Business Wire India This festive season, immerse in the sheer magic of untold tales about Indian art and celebrate its golden lineage with glory. Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata has announced the launch of its festive collection 'Alekhya'. Reminisce the beauty of age-old, rich Indian art forms as the magnificent 'Alekhya' collection takes its inspiration from the most notable Miniature and Pichwai paintings.

The stunning festive collection reimagines royal splendor, and showcases the inspiration from Indian paintings which have been designed into stunning contemporary jewellery pieces. This year's, Tanishq's festive collection is a one-of-a-kind that exude intricate craftsmanship and vivid hues, much like the ancient art form. Alekhya is a seamless blend of intricacy, heritage and traditional designs with modern sensibilities by giving new life to craftsmanship. The beauty of this collection lies in its inspiration from intricate paintings of Pichwai that depict tales from Lord Krishna's life and Miniature Paintings – a notable tradition of Mughal, Rajasthani & Pahari courts.

The exquisite collection features stunning designs which are inspired by stylized flora, detailed ornamentation, intricate strokes, lotus pods, vibrant colours, and ornate frames of these paintings. Each piece has been crafted with the use of variety of techniques like Piroi, Enamel; that adds a hint of modern glamour to these pieces and Gold and Kundan techniques. The use of these techniques adds a touch of majesty as well as delicacy to these pieces. These works of artisanal wonder reflect gloriously on the canvas of an artist's imagination and are an embodiment of embellishment, adding to the grandeur of decking out for the holiday season.

Speaking on the launch of the festive collection, Mr. Abhishek Rastogi, Head of Design, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, says, "It's always been our endeavour to bring to our customers beautifully designed products crafted to perfection. Our latest festive edit, Alekhya is beautifully crafted to elevate every moment of your glorious celebrations. Alekhya is a collection that takes its inspiration from the Indian art forms of Pichwai and Miniature Paintings and celebrated them through new-agemeenakari motifs and colours. Every piece in this collection, stands as an ode to the woman of today – celebrating her as the author of her own story, as the karigar of her life. The new collection features resplendent neckwear, earrings, and handcrafted jewellery pieces perfect for women who exude grace. On behalf of Tanishq, we wish all our customers a very happy and prosperous festive season." The price range for products under Alekhya collection starts at Rs. 70,000 onwards. Visit: www.Tanishq.co.in for range of exclusive Alekhya products.

About Tanishq Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 385 exclusive stores in more than 220 cities. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Tanishq unveils its grand festive collection, 'Alekhya' inspired by the rich Indian art forms and heritage paintings

