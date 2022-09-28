UK gilt prices rocket as BoE says will step into market
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2022
Long-dated British government prices soared on Wednesday after the Bank of England announced it will intervene in the 2.1 trillion-pound gilt market that was starting to seize up.
The yield on the 30-year benchmark gilt slid around 30 basis points on the news from above 5% to 4.77%.
The BoE said it would buy long-dated gilts "on whatever scale is necessary" to restore order to the market.
