UK gilt prices rocket as BoE says will step into market

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:51 IST
Bank of England Image Credit: Wikimedia
Long-dated British government prices soared on Wednesday after the Bank of England announced it will intervene in the 2.1 trillion-pound gilt market that was starting to seize up.

The yield on the 30-year benchmark gilt slid around 30 basis points on the news from above 5% to 4.77%.

The BoE said it would buy long-dated gilts "on whatever scale is necessary" to restore order to the market.

