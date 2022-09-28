Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:00 IST
Krsnaa Diagnostics to add 600 centres * Krsnaa Diagnostics on Wednesday said it will be adding 600 centres to its existing network of over 2,000 locations.

The listed company said the expansion, for which it did not specify a capital expansion, will also foray into retail healthcare services, a statement said.

*** SAP Labs India, Capgemini partner to aid Indian startups * European tech companies SAP Labs India and Capgemini on Wednesday announced a partnership to aid the Indian startup ecosystem.

A startup cohort will be launched as part of the tie-up which will help them scale, as per a statement.

*** Jaslok Hospital tie up with Citi to add 85 beds * Jaslok Hospital has tied up with American lender Citi to add 85 beds in an annexe facility.

Of the newly added beds, 15 beds are dialysis day-care beds and 70 beds are for in-patients with an isolation facility, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

