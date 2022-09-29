IMF agrees $293 mln financing for Barbados, first deal under new trust fund
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that its staff has agreed on some $293 million in new financing for Barbados, including $183 million via a new trust fund created to help vulnerable middle-income and island countries. The staff-level agreement is the first under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust, the IMF said.
The staff-level agreement is the first under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust, the IMF said. The Fund also said it reached agreement with Barbados on a new, 36-month Extended Fund Facility loan of about $110 million. Both staff agreements need approval from the IMF Executive Board.
