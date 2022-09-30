PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- King Charles to appear on UK coins before Christmas https://on.ft.com/3UNm41x - Kwarteng must publish UK economic forecasts by end of October, senior Tory urges https://on.ft.com/3SEsVZ8

- UK PM Liz Truss to attend inaugural meeting of new European political group https://on.ft.com/3dScJES - UK financial watchdog contacts banks following huge withdrawal of mortgage deals https://on.ft.com/3UNNeFn

Overview - King Charles will appear for the first time on coins as part of a memorial collection that will include a 50 pence released into general circulation in the UK before Christmas.

- British Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng must publish new forecasts for the British economy by the end of October to calm the chaos in the financial markets caused by the UK chancellor's "mini" Budget, the Tory chair of the Commons Treasury committee has said. - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will next week join the inaugural meeting of a new European grouping proposed by French president Emmanuel Macron to bolster regional co-operation in the face of Russian aggression.

- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has contacted UK lenders following the withdrawal of more than 1,600 mortgage products over concerns that millions of borrowers face a sharp rise in interest payments when their existing deals expire. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)