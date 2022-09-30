Meghavi Creation, a premium shirt manufacturer goes plastic free

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV): The premium shirt brand company 'Meghavi Creation' has excelled in offering the highest calibre shirts at competitive costs. The company, led by Kashish Mehta, is dedicated to providing its clients with products of the highest calibre.

In addition, it is active in acknowledging its responsibility toward the environment and the community. In an effort to eliminate plastic from the environment, the company switched to using paper price tags on the whole production line in 2019. In the beginning, the brand used paper price tags instead of plastic ones on 1,000 shirts.

Mehta continued to use paper price tags rather than plastic ones despite the 20 per cent cost increase for the business. Paper and foam sheets are two materials that Liner is continually experimenting with to sustain the structure of their shirts. Currently, paper replaces 50 per cent of the plastic used in packaging. Moving forward, the business is attempting to switch out the plastic butterfly and patti for a more durable paper alternative.

The business dominates a variety of areas and provides a simple solution for both B2B and B2C markets. Their B2B brand LINER dominates the market for formal clothing, while LAN ALAN provides for semi-formal B2B brands, and ZINZCA, their B2C brand, directly serves consumers online.

