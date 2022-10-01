Left Menu

Fire breaks out at shop in Gurugram mall, no injuries reported

Fire broke out at a shop in a mall on Golf Course Road here but was brought under control in a couple of hours on Saturday morning, officials said.Three people were stuck inside the mall due to smoke, but they were rescued by fire personnel, they said.We received information about the fire at around 6 am. The situation is under control now. The cause behind the fire is not yet ascertained, fire official Lalit Kumar said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:11 IST
Fire breaks out at shop in Gurugram mall, no injuries reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fire broke out at a shop in a mall on Golf Course Road here but was brought under control in a couple of hours on Saturday morning, officials said.

Three people were stuck inside the mall due to smoke, but they were rescued by fire personnel, they said.

''We received information about the fire at around 6 am. The situation is under control now. The fire broke out only in one of the shops located on the first floor of the mall. The cause behind the fire is not yet ascertained,'' fire official Lalit Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022