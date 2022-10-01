Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar sales up 66 pc to 15,378 units in September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:18 IST
Toyota Kirloskar sales up 66 pc to 15,378 units in September
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said its wholesales increased by 66 per cent to 15,378 units in September as compared to the same month last year.

The Bengaluru-based automaker had dispatched 9,284 units to its dealers in September 2021.

TKM Associate Vice President - Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said dispatches of Urban Cruiser Hyryder have commenced.

''Our segment-leading models like the Fortuner, Legender and the Innova Crysta petrol continue to garner customer orders whilst models like Glanza continue to clock promising wholesales as well as customer orders,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

