Left Menu

Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal

The possibility that Musk might follow through on his deal has shielded Twitter's stock price in recent months from a meltdown in the shares of other social media companies amid a broad Wall Street sell-off over worries about rising interest rates and a weak economy. With Tuesday's gains, Twitter is up 20% year-to-date, versus a drop of more than 50% in Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc .

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 01:54 IST
Twitter surges as Musk proposes going through with deal
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc's stock surged on Tuesday after billionaire Elon Musk proposed to go ahead with his takeover of the social media platform at $54.20 per share. Twitter jumped over 22% to end at $52.00 after a securities filing showed Musk intends to go ahead with his April offer of $44 billion to take Twitter private, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up. Musk is also chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Tesla gained 2.9% to $249.44, down from an earlier high of $257.50. Earlier, Twitter's stock had been halted after a report from Bloomberg News about Musk's plans.

Over $27 billion worth of Tesla shares were exchanged, the highest turnover for the electric vehicle since mid-August, according to Refinitiv data. Musk and Twitter were set to enter the courtroom this month, with Twitter seeking an order directing Musk to follow through on his agreement last April to buy the company for the agreed-to price. Musk ripped up the deal in August, saying he was misled about the number of spam accounts on Twitter.

Tesla's stock has been under pressure since Musk agreed to buy Twitter, with investors concerned about how much of the car maker's shares he might sell to fund the purchase. The possibility that Musk might follow through on his deal has shielded Twitter's stock price in recent months from a meltdown in the shares of other social media companies amid a broad Wall Street sell-off over worries about rising interest rates and a weak economy.

With Tuesday's gains, Twitter is up 20% year-to-date, versus a drop of more than 50% in Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022