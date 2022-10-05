Left Menu

Unichem recalls close to 19k bottles of hypertension drug in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:57 IST
Unichem recalls close to 19k bottles of hypertension drug in US
  • Country:
  • India

Unichem Pharmaceuticals USA Inc is recalling 18,960 bottles of the hypertension treatment medication Clonidine Hydrochloride tablets in the American market for product mix-up, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by the US health regulator, the company, a unit of Mumbai-based Unichem Laboratories, is recalling the bottles due to ''product mix-up.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), 0.2 mg strength Clonidine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP were found in a 100-count bottle of 0.3 mg strength Clonidine Hydrochloride Tablets.

The affected lot of tables have been manufactured by Unichem Laboratories in its Goa based plant and distributed in the US market by New Jersey-based Unichem Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

As per the USFDA, the company has initiated the Class III recall on September 19 across the US.

A Class III recall is initiated in a ''situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.'' According to industry estimates, the US generic drug market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market globally for pharmaceutical products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022