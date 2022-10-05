Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry - spokesman
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:02 IST
A blast hit a mosque in Kabul in the vicinity of the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, the ministry's spokesman said.
"The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said.
