Booking Holdings opens centre of excellence in Bengaluru

Booking Holdings Inc., a leading provider of online travel and related services, announced on Thursday the opening of a new centre of excellence here. The second of the NASDAQ-listed company's centres of excellence to launch globally, it will serve as a hub for specialised and highly skilled talent, leveraging industry best practices, and supporting financial system and software development, it said. It will also enable collaboration opportunities across FinTech and other key functions for Booking Holdings and its brands, including: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, OpenTable and Rentalcars.com, a company statement said.

''With travel demand re-emerging as travel restrictions ease around the world and the industry continuing its journey to recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, the new centre of excellence will support the company's growth, goals and enable its vision for the future of travel'', it said. The centre will offer myriad opportunities in FinTech, IT and other functions - including roles in infrastructure engineering and architecture, software and financial systems development, it was stated.

