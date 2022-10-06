Left Menu

SpiceJet shares jump over 9 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 13:08 IST
SpiceJet shares jump over 9 pc
SpiceJet Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of SpiceJet on Thursday climbed over 9 per cent amid reports that the company is expected to receive an additional Rs 1,000 crore as part of the modified ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme).

After beginning the trade on a positive note, the stock of the budget carrier further jumped 9.23 per cent to Rs 42 on the BSE.

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 381.53 points higher at 58,447.

An airline source said SpiceJet is expected to receive an additional Rs 1,000 crore as part of the modified ECLGS.

The ECLGS is expected to help SpiceJet, which has been facing turbulent times of late.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said the speed and urgency with which the aviation and finance ministries have been taking up issues and problems being faced by airlines post COVID and due to the record high oil prices is nothing but remarkable.

''I request the government once again for its support for including Aviation Turbine Fuel under GST, which would be a game changer for the entire sector,'' he added.

SpiceJet had posted a net loss of Rs 789 crore for June quarter as well as Rs 458 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022