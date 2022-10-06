Impetus creates another milestone in Employee Tenure at its South Division

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., a leading global software products and services company, celebrated its Long Association Awards in September 2022, honouring around 550 employees across India and US. The ceremonies recognized and felicitated people associated with the Impetus Group between 5 to 25 years. Post-pandemic, for the first time, in-person celebrations were held for Bengaluru and Hyderabad employees, where Impetus recognized employees for completing between 5 to 15 years of service. In 2022, these awardees collectively contributed over 3 centuries of service to the organization, reinforcing Impetus as the employer of choice in the Tech industry.

Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards, including 'Asia's Best Employer Brand', 'Dream Employer of the year' for the sixth time, and 'India's 100 best companies to work for' by the Great Place Work Institute for the 8th time, all in 2022. Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP Operations & Human Strategic Planning, says, "This is an incredible and rare achievement for an IT organization to have people spend such long and fruitful tenures with one organization, especially when operating in two Indian states with a thriving technology industry, booming startup culture, and lucrative work opportunities."

"These awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our people and showcase a strong sense of belonging to the organization and the brand. We are proud of our people who have placed their faith in us, made us who we are today, and continue to lead us into the future," he added. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

