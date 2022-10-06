Death toll in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP's Bhadohi climbs to 7

The death toll in a fire incident at a Durga Puja pandal here went up to seven on Thursday with one more person succumbing to injuries at a Varanasi hospital, a senior official said.

Ram Surat (65) died during treatment at the Sir Sunder Lal Hospital in the evening, Bhadohi District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi said.

The six other people who lost their lives in the fire that broke out on Sunday night are Ankush Soni (12), Jaya Devi (45), Naveen (10), Aarti Devi (48), Harshvardhan (8) and Shivpujan (70).

Ninety-one people injured in the fire are undergoing treatment at seven hospitals in Bhadohi, Varanasi and Prayagraj, the DM said. Ten of them are in serious condition, he said.

Around 9:30 pm on Sunday, a halogen light at the pandal in Narthua village overheated, causing an electric wire to catch fire. The fire soon engulfed the wooden scaffolding and the tent.

An FIR was lodged at the Aurai police station against the puja committee members under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life etc.), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 135 (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others) of the Electricity Act.

