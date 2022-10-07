Maha: Chemical-laden tanker overturns in Palghar; traffic hit on state highway
A tanker laden with chemicals overturned in Maharashtras Palghar district, causing traffic jam for a couple of hours on Friday, police said. A tanker carrying chemicals used in the manufacturing of colours was heading to Tarapur from Mumbai, when it overturned at Warangade village, he said.
- Country:
- India
A tanker laden with chemicals overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing traffic jam for a couple of hours on Friday, police said. There were no casualties in the accident that took place on Boisar Chillar road in the morning hours, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said. A tanker carrying chemicals used in the manufacturing of colours was heading to Tarapur from Mumbai, when it overturned at Warangade village, he said. The movement of vehicles was affected on the state highway for a couple of hours till the tanker was removed from the road, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PRO Sachin Navadkar
- Palghar district
- Mumbai
- Warangade village
- Maharashtra
- Tarapur
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Actor Mahesh Thakur duped of Rs 5.14 crore by his lawyer; accused booked
HC to hear today Uddhav-led Shiv Sena's plea seeking nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Mumbai civic body denies nod to Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park: Official.
ED says no evidence of Republic TV's involvement in TRP rigging case, contradicts Mumbai Police probe
Mumbai civic body denies nod to both Thackeray and Shinde factions for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park