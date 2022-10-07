Left Menu

Maha: Chemical-laden tanker overturns in Palghar; traffic hit on state highway

A tanker laden with chemicals overturned in Maharashtras Palghar district, causing traffic jam for a couple of hours on Friday, police said. A tanker carrying chemicals used in the manufacturing of colours was heading to Tarapur from Mumbai, when it overturned at Warangade village, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:01 IST
Maha: Chemical-laden tanker overturns in Palghar; traffic hit on state highway
  • Country:
  • India

A tanker laden with chemicals overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing traffic jam for a couple of hours on Friday, police said. There were no casualties in the accident that took place on Boisar Chillar road in the morning hours, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said. A tanker carrying chemicals used in the manufacturing of colours was heading to Tarapur from Mumbai, when it overturned at Warangade village, he said. The movement of vehicles was affected on the state highway for a couple of hours till the tanker was removed from the road, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022