PNB Housing Finance appoints Vinay Gupta as CFO

PNB Housing Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Vinay Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer.The appointment will be effective from October 26, it said in a regulatory filing. Guptas appointment follows the resignation of Kapish Jain as the CFO in April this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:57 IST
PNB Housing Finance on Friday announced the appointment of Vinay Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment will be effective from October 26, it said in a regulatory filing. Gupta's appointment follows the resignation of Kapish Jain as the CFO in April this year. The interim CFO Kaushal Mithani had resigned in August.

Currently, Gupta is associated with SBI Cards and Payment Services. A chartered accountant with over 20 years of experience, he has extensive experience in financial management, financial planning and other areas.

