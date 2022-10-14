Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

Asian stock markets surged on Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers.

Japan's market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4 per cent. Hong Kong gained 3.3 per cent and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark US crude oil rose more than USD 2 per barrel.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled on Thursday after the headline US consumer price index for September rose 8.2 per cent over a year earlier. But the market benchmark quickly rebounded to end up 2.6 per cent for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years.

The "sticker shock" of inflation was ''shrugged off," possibly because traders already expect another sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month to cool surging prices, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates by unusually wide margins this year to contain inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Traders worry they might tip the global economy into recession.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 3.4 per cent to 27,141.18 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 3.3 per cent to 16,935.67.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.7 per cent to 3,067.65 and the Kospi in Seoul rose 2.4 per cent to 2,214.48.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 1.8 per cent to 6,759.40. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,669.91 after a swing of five percentage points from its lowest point during the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.8 per cent at 30,038.72. The Nasdaq composite climbed 2.2 per cent at 10,649.15. The US government data showed inflation is spreading more widely across the economy. One component that is closely followed by policy makers and investors accelerated to its hottest level in 40 years. The CPI was down from August's 8.3 per cent increase but not as much as expected.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs to show the long-term trend, accelerated to 6.6 per cent from August's 6.3 per cent. Prices in September rose 0.6 per cent from the previous month.

That appeared likely to reinforce Fed plans for more big rate hikes. Most traders already expected a rise of up to three-quarters of a percentage point, three times its usual margin, at the US central bank's next meeting in November.

Thursday's data prompted some investors to expect yet another rate hike of the same size in December.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other loans, rose to 3.96 per cent from 3.90 per cent late Wednesday. Earlier in the day, it topped 4 per cent.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.48 per cent from 4.29 per cent. It crossed above 4.50 per cent earlier in the morning. In energy markets, benchmark US crude rose USD 2.16 to USD 89.43 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 19 cents to USD 94.76 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 147.34 yen from Thursday's 147.17 yen. The euro gained to 97.92 cents from 97.85 cents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)