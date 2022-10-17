Left Menu

Bihar train loot: Search launched to nab robbers, CCTV footages being examined

As of now, CCTV footages are being examined to find clues, the CPRO stated.A senior official of the Railway Police Force said passengers filed two complaints, one at Howrah and the other at Jasidih station.The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday near Patna.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:58 IST
Bihar train loot: Search launched to nab robbers, CCTV footages being examined
  • Country:
  • India

A manhunt has been launched by railway authorities to nab the robbers who looted the passengers on Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express at gunpoint near Patna, a senior official said.

Virendra Kumar, the chief public relations officer, East Central Railway zone, said an FIR has been lodged by railway authorities in the case, and CCTV footages are being examined as part of the investigation procedure. ''Railway authorities have formed several teams to identify and nab the culprits. As of now, CCTV footages are being examined to find clues,” the CPRO stated.

A senior official of the Railway Police Force said passengers filed two complaints, one at Howrah and the other at Jasidih station.

''The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday near Patna. Around seven or eight miscreants barged into the moving train and looted some passengers of their valuables, holding them at gunpoint,'' said the official.

Sources in the railways said that the robbers had pulled the chain of the train near Bakhtiyarpur and fled with the valuables, taking advantage of the darkness at that hour.

Manavjit Singh Dhillon, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patna, told PTI that all assistance will be provided to the railway authorities by the Bihar Police in the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022