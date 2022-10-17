Bihar train loot: Search launched to nab robbers, CCTV footages being examined

A manhunt has been launched by railway authorities to nab the robbers who looted the passengers on Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Express at gunpoint near Patna, a senior official said.

Virendra Kumar, the chief public relations officer, East Central Railway zone, said an FIR has been lodged by railway authorities in the case, and CCTV footages are being examined as part of the investigation procedure. ''Railway authorities have formed several teams to identify and nab the culprits. As of now, CCTV footages are being examined to find clues,” the CPRO stated.

A senior official of the Railway Police Force said passengers filed two complaints, one at Howrah and the other at Jasidih station.

''The incident took place around 3 am on Sunday near Patna. Around seven or eight miscreants barged into the moving train and looted some passengers of their valuables, holding them at gunpoint,'' said the official.

Sources in the railways said that the robbers had pulled the chain of the train near Bakhtiyarpur and fled with the valuables, taking advantage of the darkness at that hour.

Manavjit Singh Dhillon, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patna, told PTI that all assistance will be provided to the railway authorities by the Bihar Police in the probe.

