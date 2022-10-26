Saudi Arabia's PIF establishes regional investment companies in Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Iraq and Oman - statement
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has established five regional investment companies in Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Iraq and Oman, the sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, following a similar move to set up an investment company in Egypt.
The six companies will target investments of up to $24 billion, PIF added, in sectors including infrastructure, real estate development, mining, manufacturing, and food and agriculture.
