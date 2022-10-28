Sanjeev Chadha, Group Chairman of Yield 4 Finance accepted into Forbes Business Council

Chandigarh [India], October 28 (ANI/PNN): Sanjeev Chadha, Chairman, Yield Group of Companies, a premier provider of financial instruments in trade transactions, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Sanjeev Chadha was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Sanjeev Chadha into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world." As an accepted member of the Council, Sanjeev has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.

Sanjeev will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Finally, Sanjeev will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Sanjeev Chadha said that he is excited to join the Forbes community. I believe that my association with the community will help our organization further cement my role in the industry. YIELD 4 FINANCE is a premier provider of financial instruments in trade transactions. It provides facilities like Documentary Letter of Credit (LC), Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC), Bank Guarantees (BG), and other Pre-Advice Messages in the industry since 1998. It serves clients worldwide, currently with five offices and presence in many locations.

