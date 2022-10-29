Left Menu

Four-year-old dies as balcony collapses in Mumbai's Trombay area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy died while two others were injured when a portion of a second-floor balcony collapsed in the Trombay area here on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

The incident took place at Datta Nagar slum, Cheetah Camp, around 6.45 pm, he said.

A part of the balcony of a ground-plus-two storeys structure suddenly gave way, he said.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital where doctors declared Pranav Ashok Mane (4) as `brought dead'.

An eight-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were undergoing treatment and their condition was stable, the official added. PTI KK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

