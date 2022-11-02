Left Menu

GSK lifts 2022 forecast again after stronger than expected quarter

30. GSK reported third-quarter adjusted profit of 46.9 pence on sales of about 7.83 billion pounds, compared with a company-compiled analyst consensus of 40.1 pence on sales of 7.32 billion pounds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
GSK on Wednesday GSK on Wednesday smashed analysts' estimates for third-quarter earnings, driven by higher sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine, Shingrix. This quarter, Shingrix blew past expectations by generating sales of 760 million pounds ($872.86 million) compared to the GSK-compiled consensus of 685 million pounds.

Although demand for the vaccine suffered as adult immunisations took a hit during the first pandemic years, sales have rebounded as COVID-19 pressures have eased. The British drugmaker - now solely focused on vaccines and medicines months after executing a rehaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit - also reported stronger than expected quarterly sales in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

GSK reported third-quarter adjusted profit of 46.9 pence on sales of about 7.83 billion pounds, compared with a company-compiled analyst consensus of 40.1 pence on sales of 7.32 billion pounds. The company also raised its forecast once again for 2022. It now expects sales to rise between 8% and 10% and adjusted operating profit to increase by 15% to 17%, excluding any contributions from the company's COVID-19 solutions business.

Previously in July, GSK had predicted that 2022 sales would rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to climb by 13% to 15%, boosting a forecast for 2022 guidance issued in February. ($1 = 0.8707 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

