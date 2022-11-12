Over 20 injured in bus accident in Jammu

More than 20 persons were injured after a bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday evening, officials said. The incident took place near Makhian morh in Akhnoor, they said. All those injured have been shifted to a hospital, they added.

