Left Menu

Info Edge posts Rs 94-cr net profit in Sept quarter, revenue surges 65 pc

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7,372.2 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Info Edge's net profit declined 67 per cent during the September quarter (Q2) in the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23).

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 10:51 IST
Info Edge posts Rs 94-cr net profit in Sept quarter, revenue surges 65 pc
Info Edge Founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noida-based Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com, posted a net profit of Rs 93.9 crore in the September quarter of the financial year 2022-23. However, the company said this is not comparable with the profit of September quarter of 2021 because it incurred an exceptional gain of Rs 8,269.2 crore from the public listing of the foodtech Zomato, in which InfoEdge holds a considerable stake. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7,372.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Info Edge's net profit declined 67 per cent during the September quarter (Q2) in the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23). The company in a statement said that its revenue from operations surged 65 per cent to Rs 604.1 crore during the September quarter, against Rs 366 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal last year.

The company in the statement said total expenses jumped 90 per cent to Rs 522.8 crore in Q2 FY23, against Rs 275.8 crore in the year-ago period. Marketing costs surged close to 70 per cent to Rs 105 crore, against Rs 61.8 crore during the September quarter of FY22. The company said the biggest chunk of the total expenditure was employee expenses, which grew 71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 300 crore.

On Friday's trading session, the company shares surged 7.46 per cent to Rs 4,099.65 apiece and gained as much as 5.14 per cent in a span of five days. Info Edge (India) is an Indian pure-play internet company, based in Noida of Uttar Pradesh. It was founded by Sanjeev Bikhchandani in 1995. The company runs an online job portal Naukri.com, a matrimony website Jeevansathi.com, a real estate classifieds platform 99Acres.com, a workplace discover platform AmbitionBox.com and an educational website Shiksha.com. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022