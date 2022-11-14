Shanghai Disney remains closed due to COVID measures
The Shanghai Disney Resort does not have a confirmed date yet to resume operations, the company said in a statement on its website Monday.
The resort said it continues to be closed due to COVID-19 measures and a date of reopening will be confirmed at a later time.
