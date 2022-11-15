Left Menu

IAF procures electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint

To create a standardised inventory of vehicles, IAF has already joined hands with the Indian Army in the ongoing procurement of electric buses and electric cars, the IAF said.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday inducted a fleet of electric vehicles in keeping with the government's initiative on introduction of green mobility.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the first batch of 12 electric vehicles in the presence of other senior officers and staff.

''In order to achieve reduction in carbon footprint and in keeping with the government of India's initiative on introduction of green mobility, the IAF has inducted a fleet of Tata Nexon electric vehicles,'' the IAF said in a statement.

It said the force is planning to enhance the usage of electric vehicles in a progressive manner by procuring e-vehicles against downgraded conventional vehicles. ''Augmentation of the e-vehicles ecosystem, including installation of charging infrastructure at various Air Force bases, is also planned. The first batch of electric cars introduced today will be deployed in Delhi NCR units for performance monitoring and analysis,'' it said. ''To create a standardised inventory of vehicles, IAF has already joined hands with the Indian Army in the ongoing procurement of electric buses and electric cars,'' the IAF said. It said these proactive measures reaffirms IAF's commitment to the national objective of transformation towards environment-friendly mobility.

