Maharashtra FDA recovers therapeutic drugs from gym

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday said its officials raided a gymnasium in Mira Road and seized therapeutic drugs worth more than Rs 5 lakh stocked without permission from authorities.

The raid was carried out on the basis of information received at the intelligence branch of the FDA, said the regulator in a press release.

A team of the FDA recovered mephentermin, testosterone and growth hormone injections, among 71 therapeutic drugs, at the gymnasium-cum-wellness store, said the release.

These items, worth more than Rs 5 lakh, were stored in the premises without obtaining licence as per provisions laid down under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, it added.

