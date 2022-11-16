Left Menu

BeatO raises USD 33 million from Lightrock India, HealthQuad, Flipkart and others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 10:37 IST
Digital solution provider for diabetic patients BeatO on Wednesday said it raised USD 33 million (around Rs 269 crore) in Series B funding led by Lightrock India with participation from HealthQuad, Flipkart and existing investors.

Founded by Gautam Chopra, Yash Sehgal and Kunal Kinalekar, the startup claims to provide affordable, comprehensive and patient-centric digital solutions to people with diabetes, who have limited access to good quality and continuous care.

The fresh funds will be utilised to expand BeatO's diabetes care programmes pan-India, invest in strengthening the leadership team and to further invest in its product and technology, the startup said in a statement.

The company will also continue to build the evidence base for its care programmes, setting the standard of care globally for diabetes as it aims to serve over 10 million patients by 2025, it added.

''With our digital-first solution, BeatO is well positioned to lay the new standards of how care will be delivered in the future to millions of Indians. We are pleased to have a fantastic set of partners joining us on the journey, who deeply resonate with our vision and bring solid capabilities to help us achieve our goal,'' BeatO co-founder and CEO Gautam Chopra said.

