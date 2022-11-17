China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups dent sentiment

China stocks fell on Thursday as a flare up in domestic COVID-19 cases spurred concerns over more lockdowns, while weakness in other Asian markets also weighhed on sentiment as investors re-assessed the U.S. monetary policy outlook. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 1.4% by the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 2.5%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slumped 3%. ** Most other Asian stocks dropped while the U.S. dollar rebounded, as investors tried to assess the outlook for Federal Reserve policy following stronger-than-expected retail sales data.

** China reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 infections in the recent days, as the country eased some stringent anti-virus rules. ** "Fears of rising COVID infections at home could force authorities to revert back to broader lockdowns," Maybank analysts said in a note.

** China will step up implementation of its prudent monetary policy and stabilise employment and prices in an effort to consolidate and improve an upward trend of the economy amid rising downside risks from the global economy, its central bank said on Wednesday. ** Energy stocks declined 3%, new energy dropped 2.4%.

** Chinese government advisers say they will recommend modest economic growth targets for next year ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers' meeting. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 4.8%, with food delivery firm Meituan down 5.7%, while Alibaba retreated 4%.

** Tencent said it would return capital to shareholders through a dividend distribution of its $20.3 billion stake in Meituan, as its sales fell for a second straight quarter. ** Gaming company NetEase Inc plunged 10.9% as Activision Blizzard's game development and publishing unit said it would be suspending most Blizzard game services in mainland China, as its current licensing agreements with NetEase ends in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)