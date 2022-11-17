Indians no longer required to submit police clearance certificate for Saudi visa
Indian nationals will no longer be required to submit a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, the embassy of that country announced on Thursday.
According to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy, the decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations.
''In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),'' the statement said.
The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, it said.
The Saudi Embassy said it appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom.
