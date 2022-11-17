Left Menu

CPPIB buys shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 299 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:22 IST
CPPIB buys shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures worth Rs 299 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Thursday bought over 1.70 crore shares of Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures for Rs 299 crore through an open market transaction.

CPPIB purchased a total of 1,70,81,850 shares of the company, as per bulk deal data available with the BSE.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 175.25 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 299.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Mala Gopal Gaonkar disposed a total of 5.75 crore shares of the company.

The company's stock is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.

On Thursday, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 0.57 per cent higher at Rs 185.55 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022