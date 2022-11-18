Left Menu

Spanish police make largest ever marijuana bust, seize 50 tonnes

In June, the Spanish Tax Agency said, in reference to a different drugs operation, that cannabis was worth "between 2,300 euros ($2,290.80) and 2,500 euros per kilogramme". At that rate, 50 tonnes could have an estimated total worth could reach 125 million euros.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-11-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:55 IST
Spanish police make largest ever marijuana bust, seize 50 tonnes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police said on Friday they caught over 50 tonnes of marijuana, the largest amount of the drug ever seized in the country and weighing more than an adult humpback whale. Eight farms have been dismantled in the northeastern region of Catalonia and 20 people were detained on suspected electricity fraud and offences against public health, police said in an statement.

All the farms were dissimulated as supposedly legal hemp plantations and registered as owned by a trading company and located among other warehouses with legal industrial activity. In total, agents seized 52 tonnes of marijuana, with more than 187,000 plants and 19 tonnes of buds between June and October.

In a separate bust earlier this month, Spain announced it had seized 32 tonnes of marijuana, which set a record at the time. In June, the Spanish Tax Agency said, in reference to a different drugs operation, that cannabis was worth "between 2,300 euros ($2,290.80) and 2,500 euros per kilogramme".

At that rate, 50 tonnes could have an estimated total worth could reach 125 million euros.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022