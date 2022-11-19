PM inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh near the state capital Itanagar on Saturday.
The Donyi Polo airport located at Hollongi will boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in the hilly northeastern state.
Its foundation stone was laid by Modi on February 2019.
