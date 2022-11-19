Its Going to Be Double the Fun This Pink Friday with Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Sale begins on 21st November 2022 and ends on 27th November 2022 • Mark the calendar, download the Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion app now and wishlist the favourite picks for the season The biggest sale extravaganza everyone is waiting for is finally here - bigger and better this year. Nykaa's annual Pink Friday Sale commences on 21st November and is set to be a shopping celebration to remember with unbelievable steals and deals in both beauty and fashion! So download the two distinct apps (Nykaa & Nykaa Fashion)! With the widest selection of 100% authentic products from international bestsellers, iconic collaborations, runway trends, homegrown staples, free shipping and over 5000+ brands across beauty and fashion to choose from- don't miss this event at any cost! First things first, Save & Slay: Shopping veterans know, the best time for a serious haul is during a flash sale, so don't miss this chance! Save on $$$ with a cha-ching that not only saves but also leaves one with more!! Expect Only the Biggest Deals! On Nykaa Beauty: With jaw-dropping discounts, budget buys and deals on global labels, Nykaa is ensuring that all the beauty needs are met with! Get pampered with treats across categories with up to a whopping 50% off on top brands — Lakme, Maybelline, Nykaa Cosmetics and Anomaly along with amazing gifts on purchase of luxe products from brands like MAC, Kiehls and Huda Beauty. To sweeten the deal there are exciting price drops and flash sales every day! For example, on 23rd November, watch out for an epic buy-1-get-1 free deal on lipsticks – mix and match from among brands such as Lakme and Maybelline. For skincare lovers, get up to 40% off on full CSMS routine – cleanser, sunscreen, moisturizer, and serum! On Nykaa Fashion: a sale is special when it brings offers on brands that have never been able to save a dime on before! • Feel Global, Heart Local: with Revolve, I Saw It First at 80% off, Little Mistress and Koton at up to 70% off, Lipsy and LC Waikiki at up to 50% off, Oxxo at up to 60% off and more.

• Hidden Heartland Pride: From #HiddenGems, brands such as Odette at flat 65% off, London Rag and Joules by Radhika at up to 60% off, Swtantra at up to 50% off, and more.

• Feels like LUXE: What is Nykaa Fashion's Pink Friday even if it doesn't make long-time designer wear dreams come true? Well with brands like House of Ritu Kumar at up to 65% off, Mistry at Flat 55% off, Varnika Arora at up to 40% off, Masaba at up to 30% off and others trot in style with pride.

• Nykaa House of Brands: Get ready to feel spoiled as Nykaa's house of brands have some of the most fetching deals. While fan favourite RSVP will be available at Flat 25% off Twenty Dresses will be available at 30% off on Day 1 & Day 2. Enjoy a first-time discount up to 60% on the first and last day of the sale on NYKD by Nykaa. Adorn these looks with Pipa Bella available at 65% featuring 100+ styles.

• ​And lastly for the one on a budget, Nykaa fashion curates full ensembles, categorized under INR 499, INR 999, INR 1999 and INR 2999/- Hot pieces available only during this magical time from Forever 21, Faballey, Van Heusen, Aurelia, Janasya, W, Soch, Truffle Collection, Accessorize London, Azai by NF, Carlton London, Zaveri Pearls & more.

JK's Beauty and Fashion Armoury on Grabs! Get ready to roll like a star this season as Janhvi Kapoor & Nykaa Cosmetics are here! For the first time ever, Nykaa Cosmetics unveils 3 Limited Edition Beauty Kits curated by Janhvi Kapoor - Handbag Heroes, Lip Wardrobe & Glam Squad. Designed to inspire women to recreate Janhvi's signature makeup looks, these kits are a go-to pick for the wedding and party season and will be introduced as a special treat for Nykaa's Pink Friday sale. And to get her look, hop on to Nykaa Fashion as the youngest fashion icon and face of the brand shows all her top picks from RSVP, Twenty Dresses and Tann Trim.

Here's a handy fashion hack! With the Pink Box on the top right of app, next to the bag, make the wish list as soon as possible. Prices of the top brands and products will be revealed pre-sale so that one doesn't have to wait up to grab the best of discounts, combos, and deals.

Hit the Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion app and shop now. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Nykaa's Pink Friday Sale is here

