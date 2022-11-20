Left Menu

Expect substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal: Maruti Suzuki

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 11:04 IST
Expect substantial increase in SUV market share this fiscal: Maruti Suzuki
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki expects substantial increase in its market share in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment this fiscal with the new Brezza and Grand Vitara receiving robust response, according to a senior company official. The auto major also plans to introduce more models in the SUV segment in the remaining part of the financial year.

''In July we were at 7.1 per cent (market share) in the SUV segment...it increased to 10.8 per cent in August, 13.01 per cent in September and 14.4 per cent in October. So it is showing an increasing trend,'' Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava told PTI in an interaction.

He noted that the market share would have increased further if the company had not faced supply issues with Brezza last month.

''I would not like to project a going forward figure but can safely say that we are expecting a good increase (in market share) this fiscal as we expect to launch a few more SUVs,'' Srivastava said.

He noted that the gain would help it regain market share in the overall passenger vehicles segment.

''Strengthening SUV segment is an important part of our strategy to regain the overall market share which we lost due to non presence in the SUV segment,'' Srivastava said.

MSI, which did not have a credible presence in the mid-size segment, had ended last fiscal with a market share of 10.9 per cent in the SUV space. The company's overall market share in the passenger vehicle space, which stood at 51 per cent in FY2019, has come down to 41 per cent in the September quarter this fiscal.

The auto maker had a market share of 51.22 per cent in 2018-19 and 51.03 per cent in 2019-20.

Srivastava noted that Brezza is already a market leader in the compact SUV segment and Grand Vitara is also expected to do well in the mid-sized SUV space.

''We hope to have a leadership position across the segments where we are represented now,'' Srivastava added.

The sports utility vehicle space in the country is expected to touch 45 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle market by the end of this fiscal.

India's overall passenger vehicle market is estimated at over 30 lakh units.

When asked if Jimny SUV could be one of the new product launches this fiscal for the company, he declined to comment. ''As a policy we cannot comment on the future product introduction,'' Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022