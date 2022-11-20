Left Menu

Gurugram: Car signalled to stop hits home guard, driver flees

I fell on the road and got injured. Based on that, we are trying to identify the accused, a police official said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-11-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 19:55 IST
A home guard on traffic duty was rushed to a hospital in an injured state after being hit by a car here that was signalled since the driver was not wearing a seat belt, police said Sunday.

The car driver managed to flee following the Saturday evening incident at AIT chowk on the Golf Course Road and an FIR has been registered against the accused on the complaint of home guard Dinesh, they said.

In his police complaint, Dinesh said that he along with fellow home guard Praveen and ASI Brij Mohan had signalled the car to stop since the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

''The driver veered away soon as the car came near and hit me. I fell on the road and got injured. The driver managed to flee with his car,'' he said in the complaint.

''The home guard has mentioned the car number. Based on that, we are trying to identify the accused,'' a police official said.

