Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman chairs second consultation with industry leaders, experts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired her second pre-Budget consultations with another group of captains from industries and experts in the field of infrastructure and climate change in the national capital. Along with Sitharaman, the meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, secretaries from other departments of the finance ministry, and the Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, the ministry said in a tweet.

Earlier today, she chaired the first meeting with another group of industry experts. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10.

The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1. Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024.

