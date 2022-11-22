Hindustan Zinc Ranks Among the Top 3 Sustainable Companies Globally in Metal and Mining Sector

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • The company ranked 3rd Globally in the Metal and Mining Sector in the latest S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment* • The company retained its 1st position in Asia Pacific for the 4th consecutive year S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment ranks Hindustan Zinc 3rd* Globally in the metal and mining sector. With the latest rankings, the company has also retained its top ranking in the Asia Pacific region for the 4th consecutive year. The ranking is a testimony to Hindustan Zinc's continuous progress to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, "We are proud of the fact that our commitment to a sustainable future has gained global recognition. Last year, we moved from 7th to 5th globally in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in the metal & mining sector. This year we moved from 5th to 3rd globally through sustainability efforts adopted at Hindustan Zinc. These efforts go beyond the organisational framework and encompass the communities around our operations. We are determined that utilizing sustainable business methods is the basis of creating long-term value for our stakeholders, communities, and the environment. Our sustainability commitment continues to strengthen at Hindustan Zinc, as we invest in new innovative technologies and increase operating efficiency to lower emissions and this will help us in achieving Net Zero carbon ambition by 2050." Hindustan Zinc bagged a remarkable score of 80 during the Corporate Sustainability Assessment as on November 18, 2022. The company's CSA score improved from 77 last year. The CSA scores help the companies to benchmark their environment, social and governance (ESG) performance against other companies and to measure their progress in meeting sustainability objectives.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company and India's largest & only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead & Silver, is committed to reduction in carbon footprint, safe operations and optimal use of natural resources, as part of their Sustainability Goals 2025. The company is committed to the principle of sustainable development and has pledged to invest $1bn in the next five years to go green.

Hindustan Zinc continues to invest and strengthen their sustainability focus by delivering on well-defined goals and progress on a sustainable value-accretive journey. The company's strong focus on delivering excellence through their best practices has led them to be awarded by CAP 2.0, S&P Global Platts Awards, GreenCo Certification, CII National 5S Excellence Award, Bhamashah Award and many more.

*The ranking is subject to change as 27% of companies invited to S&P ESG Indices await their ESG scores. About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index & S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 and a Bronze Medal winner at the S&P Global Sustainability Awards.

Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – 'Great Place to Work 2022', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 1.4 million people in 234 villages 184 in Rajasthan, 34 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Hindustan Zinc Ranks among the Top 3 Sustainable Companies Globally in Metal and Mining Sector

