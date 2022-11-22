Left Menu

12 kg gold valued at Rs 6.5 cr seized from 18 passengers at city airport

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI officials have seized 12 kg of foreign origin gold valued at Rs 6.5 crore from 18 passengers who arrived from Sharjah at the airport here. The gold was recovered from their pant pockets, inner wear, baggage and concealed in rectum.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 22-11-2022 21:24 IST
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized 12 kg of foreign origin gold valued at Rs 6.5 crore from 18 passengers who arrived from Sharjah at the airport here. On the basis of specific intelligence, the officers intercepted the passengers who brought gold from Sharjah by Air Arabia flight concealed in their person and baggage on Monday, a DRI release said Tuesday. The gold was recovered from their pant pockets, inner wear, baggage and concealed in rectum. Altogether the total quantity of foreign origin gold seized was 12 kg valued at approximately Rs.6.5 crore, the release said.

Four passengers—Suresh Kumar of Chennai, Shankar from Cuddalore, Ramprabhu of Paramakudi and Kumaravel of Salem—were arrested, the release added.

